Teck Resources seeks to be carbon neutral by 2050

Teck Resources (TECK -0.4% ) announces an objective to be carbon neutral across all operations and activities by 2050, aligns with commitments by Canada and Chile, home to most of Teck's operations.

The company says its initial roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality will include looking at alternative ways of moving materials at its mines, using cleaner power sources, and implementing efficiency improvements, among other measures.

Teck also says it signed a long-term power purchase deal for the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project in Chile, which will result in about half of its operating power needs being satisfied by renewable energy sources.