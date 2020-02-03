Allstate Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.21 (+158.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.27B (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, all has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.