Adtalem Global Education Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $263.74M (-16.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATGE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.