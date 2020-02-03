Tesla soars 16% on China growth conviction

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 15.55% as the automaker appears to be steering right around the generally negative vibe out of China on consumer-facing companies.

"While the coronavirus outbreak is a tragic outbreak and headline, fundamentally it should have a negligible impact on Tesla's China growth trajectory in our opinion," reasons analyst Dan Ives.

Ives says the important 500K delivery threshold for FY20 is well within reach and see 550K as the upper band for deliveries based on the firm's Chinese demand scenario analysis.

Wedbush reiterates its long-term bull case scenario PT on Tesla of $1K, of which about $300 is accounted for by the China business upside.

Tesla's market cap is over $130B, easily more than the caps of Ford and GM combined.