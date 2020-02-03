Interactive Brokers January DARTs rise 32% M/M

Interactive Brokers Group's (IBKR +6.1% ) daily average revenue trades of 1.02M in January, rose 32% from December and 20% Y/Y.

Ending client margin loan balances of $27.3B, 12% lower than previous month and 15% higher than January 2019.

Ending client credit balances of $58.9B, including $2.4B in insured bank deposit sweeps, 2% higher M/M and 16% higher Y/Y.

Average commission per cleared commissionable orders of $3.67 including exchange, clearing, and regulatory fees.

705K client accounts, up 2% M/M and 16% Y/Y.

