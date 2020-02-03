Microchip Technology Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (-24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (-9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MCHP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.

