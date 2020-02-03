Match Group Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+28.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $552.85M (+20.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTCH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward.