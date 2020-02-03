Affiliated Managers Q4 AUM hurt by outflows, repositioning

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG -0.5% ) Q4 assets under management fell 3.8% during the quarter to $722.5B as it experienced $11.2B of outflows, driven primarily by certain quantitative strategies and seasonal client redemptions.

Strategic repositioning reduced AUM by $44.4B during the quarter and market changes added $29.1B to AUM.

"During the quarter, AMG and certain Affiliates implemented a number of strategic repositioning initiatives to reallocate resources to areas of higher growth and return," said President and CEO Jay C. Horgen.

Q4 economic EPS of $4.52 beats the average analyst estimate of $4.09 and increased from $3.53 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 consolidated revenue of $555.5M fell 1.6% Y/Y and compares with $555.7M consensus.

