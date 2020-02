Fox (FOX +1.3% , FOXA +1.3% ) says yesterday's Super Bowl LIV (as always, the year's biggest U.S. TV event) was the 10th-most watched Super Bowl ever.

Some 102M viewers on average tuned in via Fox, Fox Deportes and digital properties of Fox, NFL and Verizon (VZ -1.6% ) to watch the game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs won for the first time in 50 years, beating the San Francisco 49ers.

Fox TV's number was 99.9M - a gain in TV viewers from the prior year, for the first time in four years.