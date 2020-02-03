Minnesota regulator rules Line 3 environmental statement adequate

Enbridge's (ENB +1.2% ) Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project clears a significant hurdle, as Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission rules the company's revised environmental impact statement is adequate.

The PUC now will move to consider reissuing a certificate of need and route permit for the project, which would allow Enbridge to double its capacity to 760K bbl/day.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce had revised its environmental impact statement for Line 3 after a state appeals court ruled last June that the original statement was insufficient regarding the assessment of a potential spill on Lake Superior and its watershed.