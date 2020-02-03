YouTube banning misleading election content

YouTube (GOOG +3.2% )(GOOGL +3.1% ) will ban misleading election-related content that can cause "serious risk of egregious harm."

The platform says it will enforce its policies "without regard to a video's political viewpoint."

YouTube will remove videos that provide the wrong voting date or that spread false information about census participation. The ban will also apply to videos that contain incorrect information about a candidate's citizenship or eligibility for office.

YouTube will terminate accounts that impersonate another person or channel, conceal their origin country, or hide a government association.