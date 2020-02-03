Exxon deal denies billions to Guyana, Global Witness says

Exxon Mobil's (XOM -2.6% ) oil production contract with Guyana is so heavily weighted in the company's favor that it will deprive the country of $55B over the life of the agreement, according to a report from human rights group Global Witness.

Guyana's government had a strong bargaining position when the contract came up for renegotiation in 2016 because Exxon had just made a giant discovery, but Global Witness says "inexperienced" bureaucrats failed to press for substantially better fiscal terms.

Global Witness' conclusions are "misleading" and compare Guyana to mature oil producing countries that have lower risk profiles, Exxon says.