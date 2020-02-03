Colgate-Palmolive catches new bull ratings

Colgate-Palmolive (CL +1.6% ) gains after attracting a pair of upgrades following a strong earnings report last week.

RBC Capital Markets moves to an Outperform on CL after having it set at Sector Perform. The price target goes to $91 from $69.

"After a sustained period of under-performance, we believe CL shares are poised to outpace the returns of its mega cap peers," analyst Nik Modi.

Also moving into the bull camp, Atlantic Equities lifts its rating on Colgate-Palmolive to Overweight from Neutral and set a new target price of $85.

The average sell-side PT on Colgate-Palmolive is $76.59.