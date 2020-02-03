Petrobras, Chevron seek to sell deepwater Brazilian field

Petrobras (PBR +0.4% ) and Chevron (CVX -0.8% ) say they have started the process of selling the Papa Terra deepwater oilfield in Brazil's Campos Basin.

Petrobras owns 62.5% of the project and Chevron holds the remaining 37.5%.

Papa Terra produced 17.3K boe/day in 2019 and is widely seen as having a complex geology, though Petrobras says it will be offered on attractive terms.

Chevron last year sold its majority ownership stake in Brazil's Frade field, leaving Papa Terra as the company's only more mature asset it still held in Brazil.