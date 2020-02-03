Axalta Coating upgraded at BMO on valuation

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA +3.3% ) enjoys solid gains after BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $35 price target, trimmed from $38, saying the stock has been weak on concerns that the company's strategic review might result in no deal.

While that may be the case, management did not call off the review when reporting Q4 results, which prompts BMO's John McNulty to view Axalta's risk/reward as positive and as the current valuation "nearly reflects a no-deal decision anyway."

McNulty thinks management would have formally ended the strategic review with Q4 earnings if there was "virtually nothing in the hopper."

AXTA's Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.