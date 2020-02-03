Singapore Airshow looking shaky after several planemakers pull out

Several aerospace companies including business jet makers Textron (NYSE:TXT), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) and General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) Gulfstream unit say they no longer plan to attend the Singapore Airshow set to start Feb. 11 "out of an abundance of caution" over the coronavirus epidemic.

Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China, which is developing the C919 narrow-body jet, along with nine other Chinese firms, will not participate in the show following Singapore's introduction of travel restrictions on Chinese citizens.

However, major exhibitors Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) say they still plan to attend the biennial event.

In 2018, 54K trade attendees from 147 countries and 1,062 participating companies came to network, examine products and sign deals covering commercial aviation, defense, maintenance and repair operations and business jets.