EZCorp Q1 margin falls short of target range

EZCorp (NASDAQ:EZPW) fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of 16 cents falls short of the average analyst estimate of 21 cents and falls from 28 cents in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 of $221.4M misses the consensus estimate of $231.2M and rose 3% Y/Y.

Merchandise sales rose 5% Y/Y and pawn service charge revenue increased 1%.

Q1 merchandise sales margin of 34% fell short of EZCorp's target range of 35%-38%, citing efforts to rebalance inventory profile to drive long-term profitability.

The introduction of its digital platform in some select stores in Florida and the rollout of new POS system in the U.S. and Mexico are expected "to enhance customer acquisition and retention, optimize lending decisions and expand earnings through improved loan redemption rates, resulting pawn service charge revenues and sales margins," said CEO Stuart Grimshaw.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

