Alphabet -3% after Q4 revenue, operating profit misses

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) -3.3% reports a Q4 earnings beat but misses on revenue.

Revenue breakdown: Google Properties, $31.9B (consensus: $32.08B) Google Network Members' Properties, $6.03B (consensus $6.05B); Google Other, $5.3B (consensus: $8.67B); Other Bets, $172M (consensus: $172.1M).

Google Cloud revenue grew from $1.7B in last year's quarter to $2.6B.

Total TAC was $8.5B, up from last year's $7.4B.

Operating income was $9.27B compared to the $9.86B consensus. Operating margin was 20% versus 21%.

Capex totaled $6.05B, below the $7.8B consensus.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.