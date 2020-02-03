Invesco Mortgage readies for 18M-share stock offering

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) plans to offer 18M shares of its stock in a public offering.

Will grant greenshoe option for an additional 2.7M shares.

The underwriters may offer the common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or in the over-the-counter market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions, or in a combination of such methods of sale.

Expects to use net proceeds to purchase assets within its target asset classes and for other general corporate purposes.