Stocks retake slice of Friday's steep losses

Stocks finished with solid gains, as investors appeared to regard last week's sharp slide as an opportunity to buy the dip.

"Investors are looking beyond the potential negative impacts of the coronavirus," says Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. "Historically, these events have proven to be a buying opportunity for investors, and there could be an element of folks getting comfortable with where we are with the coronavirus moving forward."

The major averages reached their session highs after the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing gauge showed a surprise expansion in January, then eased off slightly over the rest of the session.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, including the materials (+2.1%), information technology (+1.3%) and communication services (+1.3%) groups, with the latter aided by Alphabet's 3.6% surge ahead of the company's earnings report after the close.

Meanwhile, the energy sector (-1.3%) remains weighed by falling oil prices by lingering concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will undercut demand for oil; March WTI crude closed -2.8% at $50.11/bbl and is now more than 20% below its recent peak in January.

U.S. Treasury prices started the session on a lower note but spent a much of the day on the rebound, with the two-year yield ending 3 bps higher to 1.35% and the 10-year yield finishing flat at 1.52%.