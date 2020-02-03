Harmonic lower as guidance overshadows Q4 beat

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) has slipped 9.69% postmarket after Q4 earnings where it topped high estimates for profits but guided to the low side for the current quarter and year.

Revenues grew 7.6% to $122.2M, and profits were near flat but easily beat consensus.

"Our industry-leading CableOS solution continued to gain market share, resulting in 78.3% revenue growth year over year," says CEO Patrick Harshman. "Our Video segment reported record gross margin of 60% and operating margin of 14%, reflecting our ongoing profitable transformation to live streaming software and SaaS."

In operating metrics, CableOS was commercially deployed with 23 customers (up 20% from the prior quarter), and the company received initial multimillion-dollar CableOS purchase orders from two new international Tier 1 operators. Its Video Saas customer base grew to 48 customers from 36, and logged annual recurring revenue of $16.3M (up 70%).

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenue of $80M-$90M ($60M-$65M in Video, and $20M-$25M in Cable Access) - light of consensus for $99.5M - gross margin of 47.5%-49%, and EPS of -$0.24 to -$0.16 (well below expectations for $0.03).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $390M-$430M ($260M-$280M in Video, and $130M-$150M in Cable Access) - light of consensus for $438.8M - gross margin of 49-54%, and EPS of -$0.40 to -$0.11 (vs. expectations for $0.28).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release