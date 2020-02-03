Hartford Q4 core ROE grows to 13.6%

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) Q4 core EPS of $1.43 beats the average analyst estimate by a dime and increased from 78 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Boosts its quarterly dividend to 32.5 cents per share by 8.3% vs. prior dividend.
Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income of $43.71 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $39.40 at Dec. 31, 2018.
Q4 annualized core earnings return on equity of 13.6% vs. 11.6% a year earlier.
For 2020, Hartford expects: Commercial Lines underlying combined ratio of 92.0%-94.0% vs. 94.0% in 2019;
Personal Lines underlying combined ratio of 91.5%-93.5% vs. 91.9% in 2019;
P&C current accident year catastrophe loss ratio of 4.0, the same as in 2019; and
Group Benefits core earnings margin of 6.5%-7.5% vs. 8.9% in 2019.
Conference call on Feb. 4 at 9:00 AM ET.
