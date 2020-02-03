Hartford Q4 core ROE grows to 13.6%

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) Q4 core EPS of $1.43 beats the average analyst estimate by a dime and increased from 78 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Boosts its quarterly dividend to 32.5 cents per share by 8.3% vs. prior dividend.

Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income of $43.71 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $39.40 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q4 annualized core earnings return on equity of 13.6% vs. 11.6% a year earlier.

For 2020, Hartford expects: Commercial Lines underlying combined ratio of 92.0%-94.0% vs. 94.0% in 2019;