Kennametal says quarterly miss, guidance reflect weakening end markets

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) -7.3% after-hours following lower than expected FQ2 earnings and revenues and downside guidance for FY 2020 earnings and organic revenues.

For the full year, Kennametal cuts its EPS guidance to $1.20-$1.50 from $1.70-$2.10 previously, vs. $1.77 analyst consensus outlook, on reduced organic sales of 9%-12% from prior expectations of a 5%-9% decline.

The company also forecasts breakeven free cash flow for the year vs. prior guidance of $20-$50M, and reaffirms expected capital spending of $240M-$260M.

Kennametal says Q2 results "reflect weakening end-market conditions, particularly from greater than expected deceleration in the U.S., Germany and India, combined with headwinds developing in the 737 MAX supply chain."

However, the company says it expects "increased profitability in H2, driven by progress on simplification [and] modernization and raw material cost improvements now that higher-priced inventory has moved through the P&L."

Kennametal says its simplification and modernization initiative realized total incremental benefits of $11M in the quarter and has achieved annualized total savings to date of $69M.