Alexandria Real Estate Q4 SPNOI grows 2.0%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $1.77, matching the average analyst estimate, increased from $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $408.1M beats the consensus estimate of $399.0M and rose 20% Y/Y.

Q4 same-property net operating income growth of 2.0%, or 4% on cash basis, Y/Y.

Sees 2020 FFO of $7.28-$7.48 (midpoint $7.38); compares with FactSet estimate of $6.96.

Expects 2020 occupancy in North America of 95.4%-96.0% at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. prior guidance of 95.7%-96.3% given on Jan. 6, 2020.

Conference call on Feb. 4 at 3:00 PM ET.

