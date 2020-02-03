AT&T drops Yankees sponsorship

AT&T (NYSE:T) has walked away from a deal sponsoring baseball's New York Yankees.

That decision is of a piece with the company's work to watch costs and move to cut debt after its Time Warner acquisition, and it follows a heavy expansion of T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) presence in major-league events as the official wireless brand of MLB.

Similarly, last year AT&T took its name of the San Francisco Giants' ballpark, now Oracle Park.

There's little chance, Bloomberg notes, that the company would take its name off the Dallas Cowboys home AT&T Stadium or San Antonio Spurs home AT&T Center, since Texas is its home base.