Houlihan Lokey to help map out Fannie, Freddie release

The Federal Housing Finance Agency picks Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) as a financial adviser to assist the government agency in developing and implementing a roadmap to end the conservatorships of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC).

HLI, which also fiscal Q3 earnings that beat estimates, climbs 3.0% in after-hours trading of 6,579 shares.

The contract amount for the first year is $9M. FHFA can extend the contract for an additional 4.5 years with a total contract not to exceed $45M.

"While developing the roadmap, Houlihan Lokey will consider business and capital structures, market impacts and timing, and available capital raising alternatives, among other items as outlined in the previously published Statement of Work," the FHFA said in as statement.