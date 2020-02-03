Phibro FQ2 sales miss on ex-U.S. headwinds

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) fiscal Q2 results:

Net sales: $214.0M (-1.9%) versus consensus of ~$219M. Grow drivers to be nutritional specialties and vaccines. Domestic sales growth offset by reduced sales in China due to effects from African swine fever.

Net income: $11.9M (-19.0%); non-GAAP net income: $13.9M(-15.8%Z); EPS: $0.29 (-19.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.34 (-17.1%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $28.5M (-9.8%).

Non-GAAP EPS consensus: $0.28.

Cash flow ops: $32.1M (+109.8%).

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Sales: $812M - 828M from $833M - 863M; net income: $36M - 38M from $34M- 37M; EPS: $0.88 - 0.95 from $0.84 - 0.90; non-GAAP EPS: $1.15 - 1.22 from $1.08 - 1.15; non-GAAP EBITDA: $103M - 107M (unch).

