Virtu Financial preliminary Q4 earnings beat consensus

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) gains 2.0% in after-hours trading after estimating preliminary Q4 normalized adjusted EPS of 26 cents-27 cents, well above the consensus estimate of 20 cents.

Estimates Q4 adjusted net trading income of $256M-$258M.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $113M-$115M.

Realized synergies from ITG acquisition of $135M-$138M for 2019 and expects to achieve the top end of the published range for 2020.

For the month ended Jan. 31, 2020, VIRT estimates adjusted net trading income of $100M-$105M.

Virtu is scheduled to report Q4 results on Feb. 11.