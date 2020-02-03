Radian closes $488M mortgage insurance-linked notes deal

Radian Group's (NYSE:RDN) wholly owned subsidiary, Radian Guaranty, obtains $488M of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage from Eagle Re 2020-1.

The excess of loss reinsurance covers eligible mortgage insurance policies written by Radian Guaranty in January through September 2019, excluding single premium payment policies.

Eagle Re is a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty.

Eagle Re funded its reinsurance obligations by issuing five classes of mortgage insurance-linked notes ((ILNs)) with a 10-year maturity and 7-year call option to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering.