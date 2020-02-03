PotlatchDeltic Q4 revenue, adjusted EBITDDA fall Q/Q

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) slips 0.8% in after-hours trading after Q4 revenue of $203.5M misses the average analyst estimate of $213.7M.

Compares with $226.3M in Q3 2019 and $217.3M in Q4 2018.

Q4 adjusted EBITDDA of $46.6M fell from $55.0M in Q3 and increased from $36.4M in Q4 2018.

Q4 timberlands adjusted EBITDDA of $38.0M fell 5.0% Q/Q as northern harvest volumes were seasonally lower and both northern and southern sawlog prices fell.

Q4 wood products adjusted EBITDDA of $126.4M fell 17% Q/Q on lower lumber production and higher log costs were partly offset by slightly higher lumber prices.

Q4 real estate adjusted EBITDDA of $14.0M fell 0.7% Q/Q.

During 2020, PotlatchDeltic expects to harvest ~6M tons in its timberlands segment, ship over 1.1B board feet of lumber, and sell 20,000-25,000 rural acres and ~140 residential lots in its real estate segment.

Conference call on Feb. 4 at 12:00 PM ET.

Previously: Potlatch misses on revenue (Feb. 3)