Trinidad nixes gas deal with Venezuela over U.S. sanctions

Trinidad and Tobago says it canceled an agreement with Venezuela for the joint development of the Loran-Manatee natural gas field straddling their maritime border because of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's PDVSA state energy company.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Rowley, says the two countries will now independently develop the 10T cf shallow-water field.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) holds a 60% interest in the Loran field, with the remainder held by PDVSA, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) owns a 100% interest in the Manatee field.

Separately, the four liquefaction trains that comprise Trinidad and Tobago's Atlantic complex will operate as a single unit under a restructuring agreed by the government and shareholders led by Shell and BP that will boost the government's income from LNG exports.