State takeover of PG&E outlined in new bill by California state senator

A California state senator introduced legislation today to convert PG&E (NYSE:PCG) into a public utility, adding to pressure on the company to fix its financial woes or face legislative retribution.

State Sen. Scott Wiener said his plan would create a "safer, more reliable and affordable energy" service, and could establish a framework for California Gov. Newsom to potentially carry out his threat of a state takeover of the bankrupt utility.

California's state Senate last week passed Wiener's bill that would force power companies to compensate residents, businesses and local governments for costs from intentional blackouts.

PG&E shares nevertheless jumped 13.5% in today's trade to reach their highest levels since August after submitting key elements of its updated Chapter 11 plan of reorganization and saying it remains on track to have its plan confirmed by the June 30 deadline for participating in California's new go-forward wildfire fund.