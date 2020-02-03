Vote coming for Avangrid Maine power line project if signatures validated

Opponents of Central Maine Power's (NYSE:AGR) proposed $950M, 145-mile transmission line that would import power from Quebec and cross rural Maine into Massachusetts say they have gathered enough signatures to allow voters to decide the fate of project in November.

The group No CMP Corridor says it delivered more than 75K signatures to the secretary of state's office today; authorities now have 30 days to certify that enough of the signatures - at least 63,067 - are valid.

Avangrid's CMP needs two more clearances, from a state environmental regulator and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, before the company potentially starts construction in this year's Q2.