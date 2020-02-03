EyePoint Pharma inks exclusive license deal with Equinox Science

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) +11% after-hours on news it signed an exclusive license agreement with Equinox Science to develop vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

EyePoint is developing vorolanib as EYP-1901, utilizing a miniaturized, injectable, sustained-release intravitreal drug delivery system with a six-month duration.

The company says it recently completed a positive Type B pre-Investigational New Drug meeting with the Food and Drug Administration clarifying the pathway for a phase 1 clinical trial, which it expects will provide data in H2 2021.