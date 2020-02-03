Powder River Basin's 2019 coal production slumped to new low

Q4 coal production (NYSEARCA:KOL) in the Powder River Basin fell 9.6% Q/Q and 13.8% Y/Y to 72.3M short tons, according to the latest data from the Mine Health and Safety Administration.

Annual production from Powder River fell 9.3% Y/Y to slightly more than 294M st, the lowest since S&P Global Platts data began in 2003.

Peabody Energy's (NYSE:BTU) North Antelope Rochelle mine, the basin's largest mine, produced 21.4M st in Q4, down 11.7% Q/Q and 13% Y/Y, with full-year production 13.2% lower at 85.3M st.

Arch's Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Black Thunder mine, PRB's second largest mine, produced 17.6M st in Q4, down 17.4% Q/Q and 0.1% Y/Y, and 72M st for the full year, which was 1.2% higher than the prior year.

Cloud Peak Energy's (OTCPK:CLDPQ) Antelope mine produced 6.3M st during Q4, down 8.1% Y/Y but up 7.7% Y/Y.