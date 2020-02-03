Zoom Video rips higher as play on coronavirus outbreak

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) vaulted 14.9% in today's trade for its best one-day showing since June, as analysts say coronavirus fears appeared to drive investors toward the videoconferencing stock.
"Our buy-side contacts have noted increased investor interest around Zoom as a play on the coronavirus outbreak," says Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams, who rates the stock at Overweight with a $95 price target.
"We believe investors are betting on paid user growth as a result of increased cloud video meeting usage, due to concerns around physically meeting due to the coronavirus," McWilliams says, even as China does not represent a significant business for Zoom, although 80% of the company's engineering team lives there.
MacWilliams and Piper Sandler's James Fish also say a trading strategy that some investors used amid Zoom's rapid post-IPO rise - a short on Zoom and a long bet on cloud communications company RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) - could be facing difficulty.
"Other contacts we spoke with noted today's trading could be influenced through the continued unwinding of the short Zoom, long RingCentral trade," according to MacWilliams.
