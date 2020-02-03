Danaher's deal for GE biopharma unit gets OK from South Korean regulator

South Korea's Fair Trade Commission approves Danaher's (NYSE:DHR) proposed $21.4B acquisition of General Electric's (NYSE:GE) biopharma division on condition that the company sell eight bioprocessing product assets to address monopoly concerns.

Danaher won conditional approval from the European Union in December for the deal after agreeing to sell five businesses because of competition worries.

"The merger of the two U.S. firms will likely have impact on South Korea's bioprocessing market, which heavily relies on imports of foreign goods," the Korean watchdog agency says.