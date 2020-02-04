Macau asking casinos to shutter amid virus fight

Already-struggling Macau is asking casinos to temporarily suspend operations as the region fights to contain the coronavirus.

The operators will be asked to close for half a month after a casino employee was confirmed to have the virus. Macau has confirmed at least 10 cases of the novel virus strain.

The entire region had already nearly been shut to travel, depriving Macau of tourists and wealthy gamblers.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

