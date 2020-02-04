Disney bringing 'Hamilton' to the big screen

Additional time on stage... Disney (NYSE:DIS) will bring Hamilton to cinemas in North America starting in 2021 after the blockbuster Broadway musical finishes its traditional theatrical run.

The movie will be a recording of the show made in 2016, instead of a film adaptation of the musical, and will feature the original Broadway cast including writer/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

The Mouse House paid an eye-popping $75M for the rights to the show, which continues to command hefty ticket prices and draw large audiences.