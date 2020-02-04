Greater clarity on how to join the EU

As the U.K. divorces itself from the bloc, Brussels has set out plans to streamline the EU enlargement process and give member states stronger powers to halt or reverse accession talks, FT reports.

The decision was prompted by French opposition to North Macedonia and Albania from opening negotiations, saying the countries had not made sufficient progress with reforms to cut corruption and strengthen the rule of law.

Under the new plan, backsliding or delays could lead to discussions being put on hold or suspended, though it promises improved incentives for well-performing aspirant countries.