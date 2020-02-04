Antitrust head recuses himself from Google probe

Makan Delrahim, the head of the antitrust division at the Justice Department, has recused himself from investigating Google (GOOG, GOOGL), sources told NYT.

At issue are potential conflicts of interest related to his past work for the internet search company, but what's unclear is why the recusal is taking place now (the DOJ has been investigating Google for months).

Department officials are set to meet with state AG representatives today to discuss the probe, focusing on search bias, ads, and the Android OS.