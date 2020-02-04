Overnight earnings roundup: BP and Sony

BP (NYSE:BP) +4.3% premarket after raising its dividend by 2.4% to 10.5 cents per share, marking a sign of confidence in its growing oil and gas business on the last day in office for CEO Bob Dudley (he's been at the helm for nearly a decade).

Oil price weakness and a "weaker environment" still weighed on results, with full-year underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, falling 21% Y/Y to $10B in 2019.