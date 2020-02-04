U.S. futures follow Europe and Asia higher

U.S. equity futures are on the way up for a second consecutive session, with Dow futures pointing to an advance of 315 points at the open, amid big overnight gains in Europe (Euro Stoxx 50 +1.3% ) and Asia (Shanghai +1.3% and Hang Seng +1.2% ).

U.S. stocks rallied yesterday on manufacturing activity strength in January, while the PBOC just plowed another 500B yuan ($71.2B) of liquidity via reverse repo agreements into the financial system, adding to the $143B injection seen Monday.

A second coronavirus death outside mainland China - in neighboring Hong Kong - have kept concerns about the spread of the disease elevated, but so far the international rate of increase has slowed from late last week.