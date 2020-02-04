Regis beat estimates in Q2

Regis (NYSE:RGS) reports same-store sales fell 3.6% in Q2, as a result of 6.6% decline in Y/Y transactions, partially offset by a 3% growth in ticket.
Same-store sales service -2.1% and retail -9.3% for the quarter.
Company-owned salon revenue decreased 45% to $128.9M, driven by the decrease of a net 1,447 salons sold and converted to the Company's asset-light franchise portfolio over the past 12 months, the closure of a net 151 unprofitable salons over the past 12 months.
Franchise revenue expanded 97.5% to $79.8M.
Service revenue down 46.5% to $101.81M.
Product revenue dropped 28.7% to $43.98M.
Royalties and fees increased 29.8% to $29.35M.
Adjusted EBITDA margin up 60 bps to 8.1%.
Store count -869 Y/Y to 7,152.
