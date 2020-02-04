Seeking Alpha
Healthcare 

Cutera sues Lutronic Aesthetics and former employees over theft of trade secrets

|About: Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)|By: , SA News Editor

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) discloses that it has filed lawsuits in a California district court against Lutronic Aesthetics, Inc. and certain former employees claiming  misappropriation of trade secrets, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) violations; tortious interference with contractual relations and with prospective economic advantage; unfair competition as defined by the California Business and Professions Code; and aiding and abetting the breach of fiduciary duties and/or duty of loyalty owed by said former employees.

The company seeks compensatory and punitive damages as well as equitable relief and legal expenses.

This was corrected on 02/04/2020 at 02:36 PM. Defendant is Lutronic Aesthetics