Watch out for Disney earnings

It's a pivotal quarter for the company as investors focus on early returns from the Disney+.

Shares bounced in November as the entertainment giant attracted 10M subscribers following launching the streaming service in the U.S. and two other countries, but the stock has since given back some of those gains.

Other concerns center on the coronavirus. Disney (NYSE:DIS) shuttered its Shanghai theme park indefinitely on Jan. 25, and theaters may remain closed in the region due to the outbreak.

DIS +1.8% premarket

