Organic sales were flat for Clorox in Q2

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports sales declined 2% and diluted EPS grew 4% in Q2.

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 44.1%, driven primarily by the benefits of cost savings initiatives and price increases.

Segment revenue: Cleaning: $501M (flat), Household: $360M (-8%), Lifestyle: $347M (+4%), International: $241M (-2%).

FY2020 Guidance: Sales: Low single-digit decrease to 1% increase; Organic sales: flat to +2%; Gross margin rate: up slightly; Advertising and sales promotion expense: slightly more than 10% of sales; S&A expense rate: 14%; Diluted EPS: $6.10 to $6.25; Tax rate: 22% to 23%.

Previously: Clorox EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line (Feb. 4)