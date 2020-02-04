Cantor likes Amicus in premarket analyst action

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) resumed with Neutral rating and $94 (27% upside) at Goldman Sachs.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) resumed with Overweight rating and $20 (124% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 1% premarket.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) resumed with Neutral rating and $82 (12% upside) price target at Bank of America.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) initiated with Market Perform rating and $37 (8% upside) price target at BMO.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) downgraded to Neutral with a $75 (1% downside risk) price target at Baird. Shares down 1% premarket.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) downgraded to Neutral with a $36 (17% downside risk) price target at Goldman.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) downgraded to Neutral with a $26 (14% upside) price target at JPMorgan.