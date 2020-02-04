International flights out of China continue to be cut

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK:CPCAY) says it will cut 90% of its flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"These cuts are temporary for now and driven by the commercial and operational realities at the current time, as well as the projections in short-term demand," CEO Augustus Tang told employees.

Major U.S. carriers have already suspended service.

In China, domestic carriers Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) have been urged by the civil aviation authority to continue flying international routes.