Centene Q4 top line up 14%; non-GAAP EPS up 6%

Centene (CNC) Q4 results: Revenues: $18,863M (+13.9%); Medicaid: $12,818M (+12.5%); Commercial: $3,560M (+16.3%); Medicare: $1,398M (+2.4%); Other: $1,087M (+46.9%).

Net Income: $209M (-13.3%); EPS: $0.49 (-14.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.73 (+5.8%); CF Ops: $1,483M (+20.2%).

Health benefits ratio: 88.4%.

2020 Guidance (ex. WellCare acquisition): Revenues: ~$78.6B - 79.4B (unch); EPS: ~$4.17 - 4.33 (unch); non-GAAP EPS: ~$4.64 - 4.84 (unch); Health benefits ratio: ~86.0% - 86.5% (unch).

The Company expects to provide consolidated 2020 annual guidance, including WellCare Health Plans, on March 3, with a conference call at 8:30 AM (ET) on March 4.

